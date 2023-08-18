2 killed, 6 wounded as man opens fire in India's Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Two people were killed and six others wounded after a man fired on people outside his house following an argument with a neighbor over pet dogs in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, police said Friday.

The incident took place Thursday night at Krishna Bagh Colony in Indore district, about 188 km west of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

Police have arrested the accused Rajpal Singh Rajawat, who works as a security guard at a bank and seized the rifle that he used to carry out the killings.

According to police, Rajawat and his neighbour Vimal Achala were walking their dogs in a narrow lane of the neighborhood at 11:00 p.m. (local time) on Thursday and suddenly the two pets broke into a fight.

Police said the dogfight led to an altercation between the owners, following which Rajawat rushed up to his first-floor home and brought his 12-bore rifle to fire upon Achala and others present outside his house.

A video shows Rajawat loading his gun on the veranda of his house and then aiming it at the people who had assembled on the street below.

"We have found there was no previous animosity between the neighbors other than the last night's spontaneous dogfight that snowballed into an altercation," senior police official Amrendra Singh said.

Police have registered a case and ordered an investigation into the killings.

