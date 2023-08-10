Singapore holds parade to celebrate National Day

Xinhua) 09:41, August 10, 2023

Fireworks light up the sky during the National Day Parade at Singapore's Padang on Aug. 9, 2023. Singapore held a National Day Parade on Wednesday to celebrate its 58th anniversary at Padang, an open playing field near the iconic Marina Bay, with a military show, performances and fireworks. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

SINGAPORE, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Singapore held a National Day Parade on Wednesday to celebrate its 58th anniversary at Padang, an open playing field near the iconic Marina Bay, with a military show, performances and fireworks.

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong joined thousands of audiences in the celebration.

The city-state showcased its defense asset, including tanks, armored vehicles, missile systems and police fast-response vehicles during the parade to mark the achievement of the country's "Total Defense" policy.

The ground forces showed their fire and combat tactics to the audience.

Singapore's air force dispatched 21 aircraft, including helicopters, fighter jets and transport planes, for aerial display. Eight skydivers of the country's "Red Lions" team also performed at the event.

A skydiver of "Red Lions" team performs during the National Day Parade at Singapore's Padang on Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fireworks light up the sky during the National Day Parade at Singapore's Padang on Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Skydivers of "Red Lions" team perform during the National Day Parade at Singapore's Padang on Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Aircrafts fly in formation during the National Day Parade at Singapore's Padang on Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Fireworks light up the sky during the National Day Parade at Singapore's Padang on Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Aircrafts fly in formation during the National Day Parade at Singapore's Padang on Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Skydivers of "Red Lions" team perform during the National Day Parade at Singapore's Padang on Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

