China, Singapore vow to enhance pragmatic cooperation

Xinhua) 11:27, November 12, 2022

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is in Phnom Penh for the leaders' meetings on East Asian cooperation, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Nov. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is in Phnom Penh for the leaders' meetings on East Asian cooperation.

Li noted that China and Singapore are close neighbors whose bilateral cooperation has been expanding, deepening and producing fruitful results. China is ready for closer high-level exchanges and interactions at various levels with Singapore, to deepen practical cooperation in priority areas and elevate the bilateral cooperation, he said.

Li pointed out that Singapore is an important source of foreign investment for China, and the bilateral trade is expected to achieve a new breakthrough.

He expressed the hope for the two sides to conclude at an early date the follow-up negotiations on upgrading the China-Singapore free trade agreement, work together for an earnest implementation of the plan for building the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, make good progress in the Tianjin Eco-City, create flagship projects in bilateral cooperation, earnestly keep the industrial and supply chains safe and smooth, and uphold peace and stability in the region and beyond.

China is optimizing its COVID-19 response in light of the new situation, he said, adding that China is ready to increase direct flights between the two countries to better facilitate personnel exchange and make active efforts to facilitate the return of Singaporean students to China for their studies.

Li emphasized China's readiness to work with Singapore and other ASEAN countries to further enhance mutual trust, advance economic integration in the region and promote sustained and steady growth of China-ASEAN relations.

For his part, Lee said that despite major changes in the regional and international situations, the friendship and cooperation between Singapore and China remain unchanged.

Faced with the new circumstances, Singapore will work with China to make good use of bilateral cooperation platforms, work more closely on free trade, digital economy, green development and other fields, and make new contributions to stability and development in the region and the world, Lee said.

Singapore welcomes China's application to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and supports China in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, he said.

