Africans in China aim to take agricultural knowledge home

Students from China Agricultural University study the growth of corn at an experimental base in Quzhou county of Handan, Hebei province. [Photo by Hu Haijun/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Samson, a student from Malawi, in southeastern Africa, took part in agricultural practice activities on Thursday at an experimental base in Quzhou county of Handan, Hebei province, with other three students from Beijing's China Agricultural University.

All of the four students are from Malawi.

Samson, 30, hoped that he could apply the techniques learned in China to help agricultural production in his home country.

"China's agriculture is highly modernized, and the grain output is high. If we can bring these technologies and experience back, it will be a great help to our country's agricultural production," he said.

In recent days, the students, who began their study program in September, have been occupied in Wangzhuang village, busy with the corn harvest, either threshing or recording data.

They will study in China for two years and are expected to graduate in June 2024.

Since 2018, the Quzhou experimental station of China Agricultural University has nurtured around 60 graduate students from 12 African countries in agriculture.

