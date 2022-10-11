Behind China's social stability miracle
In recent decades, China has achieved a miracle of long-term social stability that serves not only as the foundation of its rapid economic development but also a ballast of world peace and a sustainer of the world economy.
China has been widely recognized as one of the safest countries worldwide. Average life expectancy reached 78.2 years in 2021, more than doubling in the past 70 years.
In a world wracked by turmoil and conflicts, how did China create a long-term social stability miracle, and will this continue?
To answer these questions, we invited renowned scholars from home and abroad to decipher China's social stability miracle.
Click on the video to better understand China's social stability.
(Produced by Han Xiaomeng, Liang Peiyu, Lin Rui, Yang Yang, Zhang Qinyuan, Li Bowen and Di Jingyuan)
Photos
Related Stories
- View of harvest across China
- Vision with actions: China works for shared future for mankind
- China to keep working with rest of world to build community with shared future for mankind
- China sees further rise in international influence, ability to inspire, power to shape
- China expects 5.75 mln railway passenger trips Monday
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.