Behind China's social stability miracle

(People's Daily App) 10:35, October 11, 2022

In recent decades, China has achieved a miracle of long-term social stability that serves not only as the foundation of its rapid economic development but also a ballast of world peace and a sustainer of the world economy.

China has been widely recognized as one of the safest countries worldwide. Average life expectancy reached 78.2 years in 2021, more than doubling in the past 70 years.

In a world wracked by turmoil and conflicts, how did China create a long-term social stability miracle, and will this continue?

To answer these questions, we invited renowned scholars from home and abroad to decipher China's social stability miracle.

Click on the video to better understand China's social stability.

