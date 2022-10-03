China expects 5.75 mln railway passenger trips Monday

Xinhua) 15:13, October 03, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to see 5.75 million railway passenger trips on Monday, the third day of the weeklong National Day holiday, according to the national railway operator.

A total of 7,858 trains have been arranged to handle the holiday travel rush on Monday, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

On Sunday, China's railways handled about 6.45 million passenger trips, the railway operator said.

Local railway authorities across the country have ratcheted up transportation capacity, improved services and adhered to epidemic prevention measures such as disinfection, body temperature screening, as well as health code and travel code checks.

China's railways are expected to handle 68.5 million passenger trips during the 11-day National Day holiday travel rush, lasting from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8, 2022.

