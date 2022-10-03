China expects 5.75 mln railway passenger trips Monday
BEIJING, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to see 5.75 million railway passenger trips on Monday, the third day of the weeklong National Day holiday, according to the national railway operator.
A total of 7,858 trains have been arranged to handle the holiday travel rush on Monday, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
On Sunday, China's railways handled about 6.45 million passenger trips, the railway operator said.
Local railway authorities across the country have ratcheted up transportation capacity, improved services and adhered to epidemic prevention measures such as disinfection, body temperature screening, as well as health code and travel code checks.
China's railways are expected to handle 68.5 million passenger trips during the 11-day National Day holiday travel rush, lasting from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8, 2022.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's public offering fund volume tops 27 trillion yuan
- China issues blue alert for cold wave
- Interview: China's democracy based on national reality, worth learning, says Cameroon's senior lawmaker
- Feature: China-Thailand railway boosts Thais' expectation for greater connectivity
- Feature: China-donated tents provide comfortable environment to flood-affected IDPs in Pakistan
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.