Interview: China's democracy based on national reality, worth learning, says Cameroon's senior lawmaker

Xinhua) 15:43, October 02, 2022

YAOUNDE, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's stunning progress and development bespeak the fact that it is implementing a sound model of democracy, a prominent Cameroonian lawmaker has said.

The Chinese democracy has created room for ordinary people to be much more engaged in running their communities and society, said Theodore Datouo, deputy speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Democracy in China is not limited to the decision-making process, but also focuses on the development of the country, he said.

Through a series of institutional arrangements, the whole-process people's democracy enables a true interconnection of democratic elections, consultations, decision-making, management and oversight, said Datouo.

The senior lawmaker said that the world can not have only one kind of democracy system as countries have different histories and cultures. "Every country should develop a democratic system that matches its own conditions."

The end result of any governance is the development and wellbeing of the people, he added.

"Let's stop thinking that old democracies are the best. You can be old and still need to learn from the young democracy," he said, stressing that the Chinese democracy could be taken as an example for others as it has been proven by China's development.

The Chinese governance system is dynamic, Datouo said, praising the Communist Party of China for leading China to become "one of the world's leaders."

Datouo, who also chairs a committee overseeing the construction of the China-aided new National Assembly building of Cameroon, described cooperation between China and Cameroon as "real, sincere and palpable."

"I can say that today, China is Cameroon's most important partner and today China is constructing the house of Cameroonian people which we call National Assembly. We want to thank the Chinese government and people for this very important project," Datouo said, also thanking China for building dams, seaports, hospitals, roads and stadiums in the Central African country.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)