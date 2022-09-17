Chinese premier stresses fire prevention, control

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for resolute efforts to prevent major forest and grassland fires.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in an instruction on the country's fire prevention and control work.

Noting severe and complex fire prevention and control situation during the autumn and winter, the premier stressed efforts to consolidate the responsibilities of all relevant parties on fire prevention and control, beef up infrastructure facilities and improve firefighting capacity.

He called for enhancing monitoring and early warning, with close attention paid to key areas and targets, as well as crucial periods of time.

Efforts should also be made to improve contingency plans and emergency response, and to forestall major fire accidents, Li said.

Attending a national teleconference on forest and grassland fire prevention and control on Friday, State Councilor Wang Yong called for solid preparations against major fires to guarantee the safety of people's lives and property, as well as ecological security.

Wang, also head of the national headquarters of forest and grassland fire prevention and control, underlined the need for greater efforts to identify and defuse risks and hidden dangers.

Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong, also head of the national headquarters of forest and grassland fire prevention and control, attends a national teleconference on forest and grassland fire prevention and control in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

