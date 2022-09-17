Tenth batch of Chinese medical team begins work in South Sudan

Xinhua) 10:28, September 17, 2022

JUBA, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The tenth batch of Chinese medical team on Friday started work in South Sudan after arriving with two medical specialists in the laboratory department and infectious diseases.

Isaac Maker, director of Juba Teaching Hospital, said the arrival of the new team demonstrates the strong cooperation between the Chinese people and the South Sudanese since the independence of South Sudan in 2011.

"We are learning from them (Chinese) and they are learning from us, this is how cooperation should be between China and South Sudan. We do appreciate what you have done to us and we value and appreciate your friendship," Maker said.

He made the remarks during the meeting with members of the tenth batch of the Chinese medical team composed of 15 medical specialists in the main referral Juba Teaching Hospital in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Maker also commended the outgoing ninth batch of the Chinese medical team for their dedicated service to the people of South Sudan.

"They are helping us so much. They are seeing our patients and treating them, and we are happy to work with them," he said.

Xu Zhanwei, team leader of the 10th batch of the Chinese medical team, said they will look to further enhance the close cooperation between the first-affiliated hospital of Anhui Medical University and the Juba Teaching Hospital. "This time we have a very big difference from the ninth batch of the Chinese medical team, because we have two specialists, the first one works with infectious diseases, and the other one is a laboratory specialist," Xu said.

He disclosed that the main reason for having these new specialists on the team is to boost the fight against malaria in South Sudan.

Xu also disclosed that nine medical staff from Juba Teaching Hospital will soon be facilitated to China for further studies. Several South Sudanese medics, prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, had benefited from training in China.

Xu said they are looking forward to reviving this kind of medical training cooperation between China and South Sudan, adding that the other aspect of the cooperation will see two medical facilities constructed in the Juba Teaching Hospital.

"We are preparing to construct two centers, one is for laboratory testing, and the other one is for a remote video diagnosis system in Juba Teaching Hospital," Xu said.

