Blazing a trail: West's liberal democracy not universal: Expert
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:26, September 27, 2022
Watch the video as China Daily reporter Ian Goodrum talks about issues of democracy with John Keane, a professor of politics at the University of Sydney.
What's his take on Chinese democracy and its practices? How does it differ from the practice of democracy in the West?
Reporter: Ian Goodrum
Video editor: Cao Zinan
Script translator: Zhou Qianyu (Intern)
Scrip editor: Ma Chi
Supervisor: Wang Jianfen
Executive producer: Han Lei, Zhang Chunyan
Producer: Wang Hao
