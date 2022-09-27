Blazing a trail: West's liberal democracy not universal: Expert

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:26, September 27, 2022

Watch the video as China Daily reporter Ian Goodrum talks about issues of democracy with John Keane, a professor of politics at the University of Sydney.

What's his take on Chinese democracy and its practices? How does it differ from the practice of democracy in the West?

Reporter: Ian Goodrum

Video editor: Cao Zinan

Script translator: Zhou Qianyu (Intern)

Scrip editor: Ma Chi

Supervisor: Wang Jianfen

Executive producer: Han Lei, Zhang Chunyan

Producer: Wang Hao

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)