Light to Night Festival to be held at Singapore's Civic District

Xinhua) 13:54, January 05, 2023

People view light installations during a media preview of the Light to Night Festival at Singapore's Civic District, Jan. 4, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

The Light to Night Festival will be held from Jan. 6 to 26 in various locations in the Civic District, Singapore.

A visitor takes a photo of a light installation during a media preview of the Light to Night Festival at Singapore's Civic District, Jan. 4, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People view light installations during a media preview of the Light to Night Festival at Singapore's Civic District, Jan. 4, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

People view light installations during a media preview of the Light to Night Festival at Singapore's Civic District, Jan. 4, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)