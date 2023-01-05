Light to Night Festival to be held at Singapore's Civic District
People view light installations during a media preview of the Light to Night Festival at Singapore's Civic District, Jan. 4, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
The Light to Night Festival will be held from Jan. 6 to 26 in various locations in the Civic District, Singapore.
A visitor takes a photo of a light installation during a media preview of the Light to Night Festival at Singapore's Civic District, Jan. 4, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)
Photos
