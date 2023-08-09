We Are China

National Fitness Day: Wushu

10:49, August 09, 2023 By Zhou Yu, Yuan Meng, Zhang Wenjie, Álvaro Lago ( People's Daily Online

Wushu, widely known as Chinese kung fu, is an umbrella term for Chinese martial arts.

It is one of the most famous traditional sports in China.

Wushu is not only a performance sport, but also a full-body exercise rooted in China's traditional martial arts.

It’s estimated that different ethnic groups in China have developed about 1,000 distinct styles and schools of Wushu.

Wushu boasts many benefits, such as fostering national character, helping with self-defense, healing and rehabilitation, improving health, and facilitating artistic expression.

Additionally, Wushu also strengthens people's willpower and enriches people's lives.

