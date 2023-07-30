We Are China

In pics: Wushu competitions of Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 14:55, July 30, 2023

Chen Xiaoli of China competes during the Wushu Women's Taijijian at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Wong Sam In of China's Macau competes during the Wushu women's Nanquan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Cao Maoyuan of China competes during the Wushu Men's Nangun at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Song Cuifang of China competes during the Wushu women's Nanquan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Nandhira Mauriskha (C) of Indonesia, Wong Weng Ian (L) of China's Macau and Furukawa Moka of Japan pose during the medal ceremony for the Wushu Women's Jianshu at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Furukawa Moka of Japan competes during the Wushu Women's Jianshu at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Wong Weng Ian of China's Macau competes during the Wushu Women's Jianshu at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Nandhira Mauriskha of Indonesia competes during the Wushu Women's Jianshu at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Wong Weng Ian of China's Macau competes during the Wushu Women's Jianshu at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

