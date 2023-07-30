Chengdu Universiade | Day 1: China wins four of six Wushu titles, including 1st Universiade gold

Xinhua) 08:58, July 30, 2023

Cao Maoyuan of China competes in the Wushu men's Nanquan at the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Asian athletes complete the gold medal sweep on Chengdu Universiade competition Day 1, while China takes first gold.

CHENGDU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Cao Maoyuan clinched the first gold medal of the 31st FISU World University Games in the men's Nanquan of Wushu competition, as Asian athletes dominated the stage, securing all gold medals on the first competition day on Saturday.

Being one of the three optional sports in Chengdu, Wushu made only its second appearance at the Universiade, after its debut in 2017. Cao led the men's Nanquan event with 9.770 points, besting Lau Chi Lung of Hong Kong, China, and Shahin Banitalebi of Iran.

"I've been eagerly anticipating the Universiade for a long time. Winning the first gold feels good," said the Sichuan local Cao. "It's challenging to describe what Wushu means to me. It's an integral part of my life, and it has altered my family's destiny."

Team China maintained its advantages in the Wushu competition with three more titles in women's Nandao, men's Changquan, and women's Tajiquan. Hui Tak Yan Samuei of Hong Kong, China, and Nandhira Mauriskha of Indonesia garnered the remaining two Wushu golds.

Taiki Nakamura (L) of Japan competes with Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei during the men's 60kg judo final at the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Luo Xuefeng)

In the judo competition, Japan claimed four out of five gold medals on offer, while South Korea bagged the fifth. Japanese Taiki Nakamura defeated Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Yang Yung Wei from Chinese Taipei to win the men's 60kg category.

Manu Bhaker, a nine-time World Cup victor, staged a comeback victory in the women's 10m air pistol and propelled India to win the team event. Meanwhile, her compatriot and junior world champion Elavenil Valarivan captured the women's 10m air rifle title.

South Korea also bagged golds in the women's 10m air rifle team, as well as the men's and women's individual poomsae of taekwondo.

Athletes compete in the women's 10m air pistol team event at the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Japan tops the medal tally with four golds, three silvers, and one bronze, while China and South Korea are tied for second place with 4-2-2.

Apart from the medal events, rhythmic gymnastics, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball also started their competition on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Universiade features 27 medal events, including eight in Wushu and six in archery.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)