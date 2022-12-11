Lithuanian Wushu Championship underway
VILNIUS, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 8th Lithuanian Wushu (Kung Fu) Championship was held here on Saturday with nearly 100 competitors from Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, India and other countries and regions.
According to the organiser, the Lithuanian Wushu Federation, this championship features Taolu, Sanda, Bingdao and other items, including Taijiquan, Shaolin Kung Fu, grappling, wrestling, covering the main genres of Chinese Wushu. Among them, Bingdao was newly added into this year's championship.
Nineteen-year-old Indian athlete Podakanti Satyajith Chary won three gold medals in Taijiquan, Taiji Sword and Xingyiquan.
Satyajith told Xinhua he has been learing Taiji for 13 years and has attended various events such as the Indian National Wushu Competition, the Baltic International Wushu Championship and the Nordic International Wushu Championship. He loves practising Taiji, which helps him stay focused, gain confidence and better balance to his mind and body.
Darija, a six-year-old participant from the port city Klaipeda, was very excited in the competition. She had a good style of every move. Her mother, Ernesta Haurylavets, told Xinhua that Darija has been studying Wushu for a year and has great interest in it. She practices an hour a day, five days a week.
Wang Xiyin, the honorary president of the Lithuanian Taijiquan Association, told Xinhua that Chinese Wushu is extensive and profound, and represents Chinese culture. Practicing Wushu is beneficial to the physical and mental health of young people.
The youngest participant is only five and the oldest is 47, Tomas Lapinskas, president of the Lithuanian Wushu Federation, told Xinhua.

