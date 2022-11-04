Feature: Wushu woos Bangladeshi school girls

Xinhua) 08:49, November 04, 2022

Students learn sword handling skills during a Wushu training session in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Oct. 27, 2022. Wushu has become a popular sport in Bangladesh, particularly among school girls who find the traditional Chinese martial art has a special appeal. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Wushu has become a popular sport in Bangladesh, particularly among school girls who find the traditional Chinese martial art has a special appeal.

It is a graceful kind of dance, keeping them in shape and teaching them self-defense.

Bangladeshi school girls are showing interest in Sanda and Taolu, two categories of competitive Wushu. Sanda is a fighting system developed by the Chinese military and based on traditional kung fu and modern combat techniques. Taolu refers to choreographed set routines of movements.

Students learn sword handling skills during a Wushu training session in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Oct. 27, 2022. Wushu has become a popular sport in Bangladesh, particularly among school girls who find the traditional Chinese martial art has a special appeal. (Xinhua)

TO DANCE, AND TO PROTECT OURSELVES

"What do we girls really need? We need Sanda to protect ourselves when we walk on the streets," Nusrat Jahan Mim, a class 10 student, told Xinhua recently.

Mim who is studying at Shajahanpur Railway Colony Government High School in Dhaka intends to participate in Sanda at this year's National Games.

"Here the instructors guide us very well," said Mim on the sidelines of a training session conducted by the Bangladesh Wushu Federation in the capital Dhaka. "Young people are specially catered for each of our events."

Another student, Labiba Akhtar Momo, said she has been practicing Wushu for four years.

"Wushu is very good for our physical and mental development," said Momo, a student of Khilgaon Girls School and College in Dhaka. "I'm learning techniques of Taichi and I hope I will win gold medals in the future."

Farzana Roman Rifat is a mother of two Wushu kids. "Wushu is very effective for physical and mental development. That is why I chose it," said Rifat.

Saharat Hossain Loton is a businessman who wants his daughter to learn Wushu. "Especially for self-defense, I think it is best for any kid to learn Wushu," said Loton who loves Taolu demonstrations.

Loton said good competitors can bring honor to the nation with international medals.

A student learns sword handling skills under the guidance of a trainer during a Wushu training session in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Oct. 27, 2022. Wushu has become a popular sport in Bangladesh, particularly among school girls who find the traditional Chinese martial art has a special appeal. (Xinhua)

NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL SUPPORT

The Bangladesh Wushu Federation (BWUF) receives support from the International Wushu Federation (IWUF), the governing body for wushu in all its forms worldwide.

The BWUF was founded in 2007 and Md. Dulal Hossain is the general secretary of the federation.

"We're implementing various programs to promote popular Chinese martial arts all over Bangladesh. We want to produce international stars," said Hossain.

The BWUF regularly organizes Wushu competitions in cooperation with the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka, including the Ambassador's Cup.

"We are very grateful to the Chinese government, for providing us with Wushu equipment through the embassy," said Hossain.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)