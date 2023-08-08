Chengdu Universiade | Poland volleyball captain hails Chengdu as host city

Xinhua) 17:19, August 08, 2023

WARSAW, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Lukasz Kozub, captain of the Poland men's volleyball team, said on Tuesday that athletes will return home with "beautiful memories" in Chengdu.

On Monday, Poland secured a silver medal after losing to Italy 3-0 in the final at the World University Games.

"The atmosphere of the event is perfect. We will take away a lot of good emotions, memories and time spent together. It's an atmosphere that will be hard to forget. What we have built for three weeks here, and two weeks during the preparations will be remembered forever," Kozub told Polish media.

"The moments we experienced at the event were beautiful. We played special games, as a player you wait for that. Everyone who came here did his best and saw what you need to believe in to play as many matches as possible," Kozub concluded.

Dariusz Luks, the coach of team Poland, praised his players. "I am proud of these boys. We should be happy with silver. Thank you very much to everyone who is responsible for the fact that we could come here, I'm grateful to all the club coaches of these boys because they did a great job. The Italians were better in the final game, we had to accept that," the coach stated on Tuesday.

