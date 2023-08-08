Chengdu Universiade | China takes women's water polo title

Xinhua) 13:32, August 08, 2023

Players of China acknowledge the spectators after the water polo women's gold medal match between China and Italy at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

CHENGDU, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China beat Italy 12-7 in the final to claim gold in the women's water polo at the World University Games here on Monday.

"The girls withstood the pressure in the final, and they performed perfectly," said China coach Wang Jun, adding that she believes the water polo will be developed well in the future.

Earlier on Monday, Australia won the bronze medal after a 7-6 victory over Japan.

"I am so happy. It is hard to win this game, but we made it," said Australia player Lucinda Marsh Josephine.

In men's water polo, Greece finished fifth after a 12-10 win against Germany while China came seventh after a 9-7 victory against Japan.

Italy will meet Hungary in the men's water polo final on Tuesday.

Silver medalists team Italy pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's water polo event at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Yan Siya (L) of China vies with Gaia Gagliardi of Italy during the water polo women's gold medal match between China and Italy at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Wang Shiyun (C) of China vies with Cecilia Nardini (L) of Italy during the water polo women's gold medal match between China and Italy at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Wang Shiyun (L) of China vies with Sara Cordovani of Italy during the water polo women's gold medal match between China and Italy at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Letizia Nesti (R) of Italy competes during the water polo women's gold medal match between China and Italy at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Bronze medalists team Australia pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's water polo event at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Isobelle Christina Pamp, goalkeeper of Australia, competes during the water polo women's bronze medal match between Japan and Australia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Lucinda Josephine Marsh (top) of Australia competes during the water polo women's bronze medal match between Australia and Japan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Isobelle Christina Pamp, goalkeeper of Australia, competes during the water polo women's bronze medal match between Australia and Japan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Inaba Haruka (L), goalkeeper of Japan, competes during the water polo women's bronze medal match between Australia and Japan at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)