Women's water polo preliminary at World Aquatics Championships 2023: China vs. Australia
Dong Wenxin of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Nong Sanfeng (L) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Zhai Ying of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Theocharis Pavlidis (3rd L), head coach of team China, gives instructions during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Lu Yiwen (R) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Dong Wenxin (top) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Assistant coaches and substitutes of China react during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Dong Wenxin (top) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Deng Zewen (R) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Lu Yiwen (R) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Players of China dive into the water during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Lu Yiwen (R) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Zhang Jing of China celebrates scoring during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Wang Huan (C) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Lu Yiwen (C) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Players of China line up ahead of the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Theocharis Pavlidis, head coach of team China, gives instructions during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hungary claims champion at 2019 FINA Water Polo World League Europa Cup
- 2025 World Rowing Championships to be held in Shanghai
- In pics: women's sabre team final at 2022 Fencing World Championships
- Highlights of World Athletics Championships Oregon22
- 2020 Chinese Artistic Gymnastics Championships opens Xi'an
- China unveils London Athletics World Championships squad
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.