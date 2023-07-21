Women's water polo preliminary at World Aquatics Championships 2023: China vs. Australia

Dong Wenxin of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Nong Sanfeng (L) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Zhai Ying of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Theocharis Pavlidis (3rd L), head coach of team China, gives instructions during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Lu Yiwen (R) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Dong Wenxin (top) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Assistant coaches and substitutes of China react during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Deng Zewen (R) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Players of China dive into the water during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Zhang Jing of China celebrates scoring during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Wang Huan (C) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Lu Yiwen (C) of China competes during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Players of China line up ahead of the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Theocharis Pavlidis, head coach of team China, gives instructions during the women's water polo preliminary round of Group A match between China and Australia of World Aquatics Championships 2023 held in Fukuoka, Japan, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

