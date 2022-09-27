2025 World Rowing Championships to be held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:46, September 27, 2022

SHANGHAI, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 World Rowing Championships will be held in Shanghai, as it was decided by the 2022 World Rowing Congress held in Prague, the Czech Republic on Monday.

According to the Chinese Rowing Association, Shanghai is the only candidate city recommended by the World Rowing Council.

The Congress followed the recommendation of the Council and awarded the hosting of the 2025 World Rowing Championships to Shanghai.

The 2021 World Rowing Championships, originally scheduled to take place in Shanghai, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

