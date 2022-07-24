In pics: women's sabre team final at 2022 Fencing World Championships
Fencers of Hungary celebrate after winning the women's sabre team final betwenn Hungary and France at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Sugar Katinka Battai (R) of Hungary competes against Caroline Queroli of France during the women's sabre team final at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Alessio Foconi (R) of Italy competes against Nick Itkin of the United States during the men's foil team final at the 2022 Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
