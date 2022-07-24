Highlights of World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Xinhua) 10:59, July 24, 2022

Nadine Visser (L) of the Netherlands competes with Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska during the women's 100m hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan reacts after the women's 100m hurdles heats at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

(L to R) Kyle Garland of the United States, Australia's Ashley Moloney, Grenada's Lindon Victor and Zachery Ziemek of the United States sprint to the finish line during the 100m competition of the Decathlon event at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

(L to R) Australia's Ashley Moloney, Grenada's Lindon Victor, Zachery Ziemek of the United States, Canada's Damian Warner, France's Kevin Mayer and Canada's Pierce Lepage compete during the 100m competition of the Decathlon event at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 in Eugene, Oregon, the United States, July 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

