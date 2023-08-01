Chengdu Universiade | China upsets Italy in women's water polo preliminaries

Xinhua) 13:21, August 01, 2023

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China earned the applause of the entire stadium by triumphing over Italy 17-8 in the women's water polo preliminary round at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Monday.

China broke through Italy's defense with remarkable passing, while Italy was unable to bypass Chinese goalkeeper Dong Wenxin. Dong demonstrated her dominance in the pool by successfully saving more than 15 shots throughout the match.

The first quarter began with a vigorous face-off between China and Italy, after which China took control with three goals, leading 7-4 at the end of the first quarter. China maintained the momentum in the second and third quarters, extending the lead to 14-5.

From there, China never looked back.

Chinese goalkeeper Dong lauded her teammates for their performance. "I trust my team, and I believe we can win this match. I noticed Italy had a distinct style in passing and shooting, so I wasn't very nervous during the game," Dong said.

In other matches on Monday, Japan bested South Africa 15-9, and Australia overcame Singapore 17-6.

