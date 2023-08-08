3 passengers dead after charter bus crashes in U.S. Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Three passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday local time (0350 GMT Monday) on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County's Lower Paxton Township. The bus flipped on its side, said the report.

Multiple people were taken to hospital with injuries, but police didn't immediately release further information, it added.

