Firefighting helicopter crashes in Southern California

Xinhua) 09:56, August 08, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- A firefighting helicopter crashed Sunday night while battling a brush fire in Southern California, killing one or more, the authorities said.

The crash occurred in Cabazon, an unincorporated community in Riverside County, which is about 140 km east of downtown Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said the crash resulted in one or more fatalities but there was no immediate word on how many crew members were aboard the chopper or if any survived, reported the West Coast flagship station of the ABC television network.

Multiple local news outlets reported that the helicopter may have collided with another helicopter in mid-air while fighting the brush fire.

The investigation is ongoing and all future updates regarding the incident will be provided by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in an update.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)