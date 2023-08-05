U.S. has difficulties with ending gun violence: U.S. media

NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Americans experience more significant shootings than any other nation in the West, and gun violence has left deep scars in the U.S. society, reported the California-based non-profit YR Media on Thursday.

"In spite of these mass shootings, our government does not act. The effects of gun violence continue to deepen the wounds in American communities while progress on gun safety legislation stagnates in many states," said the report.

"Something needs to be done about gun violence," it said. "Yet, in the Federal Government, it seems any legislation on the matter has been disturbed by extreme Republican opposition. While Democrats struggle to reason with their Republican colleagues, more will die. Most gun legislation never sees the light of day, and people get fed up."

In 2021, 81 percent of all murders in America involved a gun, said the report. According to latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these ongoing mass shootings seem to have no end as young Americans' and children's primary death reason comes from firearms.

