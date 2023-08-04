U.S. steals, moves Syria's bran, oil to bases in Iraq: report

Xinhua) 09:46, August 04, 2023

DAMASCUS, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. forces have stolen and illegally moved a large quantity of bran and more oil from Syria's northeast province of Hasakah to its bases in Iraq, Syria's state news agency SANA reported Thursday.

Citing local sources from the Al-Yarubiyah countryside near the Iraqi border, SANA said that a convoy consisting of 45 trucks carrying bran, which were loaded from Al-Yarubiyah silos, left in batches through the illegal Al-Mahmudiyah crossing for the U.S. occupation bases in northern Iraq on Wednesday.

The convoy also included several tanks loaded with oil stolen from Hasakah, said the report.

Last month, the U.S. forces removed two convoys consisting of 95 tanks and trucks carrying stolen oil and bran to its bases in Iraqi territory.

The "American occupation continued to steal Syrian wealth from the areas it occupies" with the help of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said the report.

