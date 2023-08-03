1 killed, 9 injured in U.S. multi-car crash

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A young man drove a car in the wrong way late Tuesday night and crashed into two other vehicles in the U.S. state of Maryland, leaving one person dead and nine others injured, police said Wednesday.

Police received calls around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday (0345 GMT Wednesday) for a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270, near Rockledge Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white Mercedes SUV, driven by 23-year-old Jayleen Hannor, continued southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270, to the outer loop of Interstate 495, said Maryland State Police in a press release.

The Mercedes eventually crashed into two other vehicles -- a Lexus and a Nissan Pathfinder -- at Maryland Route 355, about nine miles (14 km) northwest of Washington DC. Five adults in the Lexus were injured and transported to hospital for treatment. Two adults and three children were injured in the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan, a female, was declared dead at hospital, said Maryland State Police.

Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The outer loop of Interstate 495 was closed following the crash.

Hannor fled the scene after the crash, but was taken into custody a short time later. Charges are pending in the case, said the police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

