Lobbyists thwart efforts to protect U.S. workers from heat: The Guardian

Xinhua) 13:25, August 03, 2023

LONDON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Some big businesses in the United States are lobbying against efforts to implement workplace heat protection standards as the country has been enduring a scorching summer, The Guardian has reported.

Millions in the United States "have been exposed to some of the hottest days on record, inciting renewed urgency for federal protections from heat exposure for US workers," the British newspaper said on Monday.

However, those rules faced stiff opposition from big-business lobbyists like big agricultural and construction groups, adding that it could take several years to be finalized under current rule-making processes and laws.

"They could even be scrapped depending on the outcome of 2024's election," said The Guardian.

