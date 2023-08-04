U.S. still sees chance for diplomacy in resolving coup in Niger

August 04, 2023

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The United States still considers diplomacy a viable tool of first choice in resolving the coup attempt in Niger by a junta, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) said Thursday.

"Right now we are focused on diplomacy. We still believe there's time and space for that," John Kirby, the NSC's coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters during a virtual press briefing.

Cautioning that the window for diplomacy will not "be open forever," Kirby said it is the U.S. government's belief that "it's still open, and that diplomacy should still be the first tool of choice."

Kirby's remarks came in light of a communique put forward by the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday urging the junta to immediately release Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum -- who is now under detention -- and reinstate his presidency and status of head of state of Niger.

ECOWAS also gave a one-week ultimatum, after whose expiration the regional bloc vowed to take all necessary measures, including the use of force, "to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger."

