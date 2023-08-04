Hezbollah leader says U.S. "root" of all problems in Middle East

JERUSALEM, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, said on Thursday that the United States is the "root" of all the problems in the Middle East, Israeli media reported.

In his address to a memorial ceremony for a Lebanese Muslim scholar, Nasrallah said that "the main problem (in the Middle East) is the scandalous and crude American interference in everything," Israel's English newspaper The Jerusalem Post said in a report on its website.

"We are facing a culture and policy based on submission to the Americans, who break all their promises," Nasrallah was quoted as saying.

"The two-state solution is fading because of America," he said, referring to the U.S. inaction on ending the stalemate in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process since 2014.

He also said that the Lebanese who are complaining about the ministers should instead "pour out their anger" on "tyrannical America" which caused a power shortage in Lebanon due to the "American ban on Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity."

Nasrallah has long been an outspoken critic of the United States. In March, he accused the U.S. of being a "partner" in Lebanon's corruption and was hindering deposits, loans and investments from reaching the country.

