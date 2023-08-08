Two killed in U.S. San Jose stabbing

Xinhua) 09:32, August 08, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- U.S. San Jose police on Friday found two people dead with stab wounds while performing a welfare check, officials said Monday.

The victims, a juvenile male and his great-grandmother, were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to a police spokesperson.

The stabbings were San Jose's 23rd and 24th homicides of the year, police said.

Details about the victims were not yet released. The motive and circumstances surrounding the homicides are under investigation.

