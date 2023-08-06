We Are China

Basketball competition participated by local residents held in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 10:22, August 06, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2023 shows villagers competing during the basketball competition participated by local residents at Sanxing Village of Tangqi Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers compete during the basketball competition participated by local residents at Sanxing Village of Tangqi Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers compete during the basketball competition participated by local residents at Sanxing Village of Tangqi Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers watch the basketball competition participated by local residents at Sanxing Village of Tangqi Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

