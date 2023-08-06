Basketball competition participated by local residents held in Hangzhou
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2023 shows villagers competing during the basketball competition participated by local residents at Sanxing Village of Tangqi Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Villagers compete during the basketball competition participated by local residents at Sanxing Village of Tangqi Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Villagers compete during the basketball competition participated by local residents at Sanxing Village of Tangqi Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Villagers watch the basketball competition participated by local residents at Sanxing Village of Tangqi Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
