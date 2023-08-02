Chengdu Universiade | China beats Brazil to advance to final four in women's basketball

Xinhua) 13:08, August 02, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jingyi scored a game-high 27 points to pace China for an 84-64 victory over Brazil in the women's basketball quarterfinals at Chengdu Universiade here on Tuesday, advancing to the tournament's final four.

Similar to their first game against Portugal, China didn't have a smooth start as Brazil delivered a 7-0 run, prompting a timeout from the host. And a comeback was ignited by Han Xu's middle-range bank shot, amidst cheers from the spectators.

From then on, China took control of the game. Guards Song Kexin and Li Shuangfei forced Brazil into turnovers and converted them into points. A buzzer-beater layup from Su Yuanyuan helped China take the halftime lead 47-35.

In the third quarter, Han continued her scoring performance, leading China to expand its lead to 21 points and maintain a double-digit advantage until the last whistle.

Han contributed 17 points during her 22 minutes appearance. Allanis Delboni scored nine points for Brazil but had six turnovers.

In the semifinals, China will play Chinese Taipei, who eliminated Hungary 75-72 on Tuesday.

