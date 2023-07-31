Chengdu Universiade | China beats Poland in women's basketball preliminary round

CHENGDU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China clinched its second victory in the women's basketball preliminary round Group D, decisively beating Poland 72-49 at the Chengdu Universiade here on Sunday.

Center Han Xu led the charge for China, notching 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds, while Su Yuanyuan added another 15 points coming off the bench. For Poland, Kamila Podgorna and Aleksandra Parzenska led the team with 11 points apiece.

Contrary to the first preliminary round match against Portugal, the Chinese team quickly established their rhythm in the game against Poland, taking a commanding 19-11 lead in the first quarter. China, maintaining the biggest lead of 26 points, permitted only one lead change throughout the match.

Superb ball movement and rebound control proved pivotal to China's victory, with China registering nine more assists and 11 more rebounds than Poland.

