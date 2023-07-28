Interview: Kyle Anderson returns to roots in China after being naturalized

Xinhua) 14:11, July 28, 2023

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Wearing the Chinese basketball team jersey, Kyle Anderson opened his arms and smiled. With the Huangpu River and the Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai as the background, he took a photo that he has long dreamed of.

The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) announced on Monday that Anderson has officially acquired Chinese citizenship through naturalization. "Now that I finally achieved my citizenship, I feel very welcomed and super exciting. I am ready to get to work," said Anderson in an exclusive interview with Xinhua.

The grandfather of Anderson's mother was Chinese and born in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. His mother spent years travelling around China to find their roots.

"My roots are back here in China, and they date back 100 years long before. I feel privileged to be able to honor my great-grandfather who was born here. It is very important to me to make sure I represent him well. I am sure he is very proud of me," Anderson said.

In 2018, Anderson went to Pinghu Street, Longgang District, Shenzhen with his mother to meet with his relatives. At first, Anderson worried whether he could truly be accepted by them, but they instantly dispelled his doubts with their enthusiasm and hospitality.

"I had a lot of good moments when visiting the village, including sharing a meal with my family and making dumplings. They put a great performance with some very loud firecrackers," said Anderson. "There was a basketball court in the village, and I was able to shoot some hoops with the kids and have some fun. It was just a really great experience."

Anderson respects and cherishes the concept of family in traditional Chinese culture. He felt honored that his name can be written into the family tree. "I am fascinated by the family part of the Chinese culture. How much family is valued and honored means a great deal to me and I feel at home here," Anderson pointed out.

Anderson will represent China in the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. He plans to go to Shenzhen again with his mother in mid-August, when he will wear the Chinese national team jersey to appear in warm-up matches and participate in family reunion.

Before leaving for Europe to join the national team, Anderson already communicated face-to-face with Aleksandar Djordjevic, head coach of the Chinese men's basketball team.

"I know he has a great deal of experience of coaching. I also know he played in the NBA. That is always cool playing for a coach who has been in my shoes before. He can be a little bit more than a coach, kind of like a mentor at times," said Anderson.

"I am heading to Slovenia soon. I think just me being there and letting the guys know that I have invested in time is very important. I want to be there for the hard practices and the tough times. I want to go and grow through it with my teammates," he added.

