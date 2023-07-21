Summer basketball training takes center court at Xiong'an New Area primary school

People's Daily Online) 10:25, July 21, 2023

During the summer break, basketball training is in full swing for students at Shennan Primary School in Anxin county, located in Xiong'an New Area of north China's Hebei Province. The program caters to children aged between seven and 12 years old.

Students warm up before playing basketball at Shennan Primary School in Anxin county, Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Yewen)

Shennan Primary School's basketball team has an impressive track record, with high scores in provincial and national games. Three of the school's students, who are also members of the Beijing Ducks youth team, secured fourth place in the girls' final of the 2023 China U14 Youth Basketball League.

Students practice basketball while being instructed by coach Yuan Jianqiao at Shennan Primary School in Anxin county, Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Yewen)

Yuan Jianqiao, a PE teacher at the school, has taken on the role of coaching the students over the summer vacation. He said Hebei Province established a competition zone in 2020 for the 3x3 junior basketball league in Xiong'an New Area, and he wanted his students to seize the opportunity to participate in these games.

Students practice basketball during summer vacation at Shennan Primary School in Anxin county, Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Yewen)

Previously, the school lacked a standard basketball court, forcing students to play on a makeshift court paved with concrete bricks. Despite these circumstances, they performed well in numerous basketball games held in Xiong'an New Area, and even in provincial-level competitions.

Last year, Shennan Primary School built a standard 270-square-meter basketball court, giving students increased motivation to strive harder in their games.

Students practice basketball during summer vacation at Shennan Primary School in Anxin county, Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Yewen)

Yuan Jianqiao coaches a student at Shennan Primary School in Anxin county, Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Yewen)

Shennan Primary School has more than 30 basketball players and the school's basketball club has over 100 members. The school offers a robust physical education program with 16 weekly classes.

Students practice basketball during summer vacation at Shennan Primary School in Anxin county, Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Yewen)

Yuan Jianqiao and students pose for a photo at Shennan Primary School in Anxin county, Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (People's Daily Online/Song Yewen)

