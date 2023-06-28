China thrash New Zealand at Women's Basketball Asia Cup

SYDNEY, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China produced a defensive masterpiece in an 80-46 thrashing of New Zealand here on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup.

New Zealand, buoyed by an upset win over 12-time Asia Cup winners South Korea on Monday, were suffocated by China's gritty defense in the third quarter and went scoreless for almost 7 minutes until a short hook by Stella Beck with 50 seconds left.

China's towering center Han Xu continued her strong form with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Li Meng and Pan Zhenqi each had 10 pointes for China. Grace Hunter (10 points) was the only New Zealand player to reach double figures.

New Zealand head coach Guy Molloy made a trio of changes to his starting line-up, electing to rest leading scorer Penina Davidson and Tahlia Tupaea for the entire game in favor of Josie Trousdell (nee Stockill) and Esra McGoldrick - while also promoting Tayla Dalton off the bench.

China held the Kiwis to seven points in the second quarter on 25% shooting as the Chinese built up the score to 33-20 at the halftime.

China's defensive skills were on full display in the third quarter, rattling New Zealand with a Han steal leading to an open layup for Yang Liwei as the margin swelled to 20 points.

After a quiet start, Li Meng came alive with eight quick points as a tiring New Zealand resistance ended and China cruised to victory from there.

The result means China are the only unbeaten team in Group A and victory over South Korea on Wednesday would secure them a spot in the semi-finals.

The top four ranked teams in the tournament will advance to the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifying tournament.

