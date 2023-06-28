2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup: China vs. New Zealand

Tang Yu (R) of China competes during the group A match between China and New Zealand at the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Akiene Tera Reed (2nd L) of New Zealand competes during the group A match between China and New Zealand at the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Han Xu (R) of China vies with Akiene Tera Reed of New Zealand during the group A match at the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Pan Zhenqi (Top) of China defends during the group A match between China and New Zealand at the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Gao Song (L) of China shoots during the group A match between China and New Zealand at the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

