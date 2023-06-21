Village basketball competition kicks off in SW China's Guizhou

Players of Team Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture and Team Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture compete during their match at the China's Village Basketball Competition in Taipan Village, Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 20, 2023. China's Village Basketball Competition was launched with a match between Team Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture and Team Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in Taipan Village on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

GUIYANG, China, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Village Basketball Competition, also known as "CunBA," was launched on Tuesday in Taipan Village, located in Taijiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The organizers stated that the competition aims to encourage villagers from across the country to form basketball teams representing their townships or villages. The finals are scheduled to take place in Taijiang this coming October.

At the unveiling ceremony of "CunBA," the village basketball team of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture had a friendly match with their counterparts from Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, situated in northwest China's Gansu Province. This event drew thousands of spectators to the competition site.

Additionally, villagers organized and participated in celebratory activities to showcase their unique cultures and specialties. These efforts help stimulate the cultural and tourism development of rural areas.

Basketball has a long-standing tradition in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, where Taipan Village is located. Initially, basketball games were part of the celebrations of the Miao ethnic harvest festival during the sixth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This tradition dates back to 1936.

Earlier this year, the finals of the Guizhou "Gorgeous Countryside" Basketball League, nicknamed "CunBA" by Chinese netizens, were held in Taipan Village. This amateur basketball event caused a stir due to its festive atmosphere and the intertwining of ethnic and rural cultures.

