Timberwolves forward Anderson gains Chinese citizenship

Xinhua) 13:10, July 25, 2023

SHANGHAI, July 24 (Xinhua) -- American-born basketball player Kyle Anderson, whose Chinese name is Li Kaier, has acquired Chinese citizenship through naturalization, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) said on Monday.

"Welcome, Li Kaier! Thanks for the support of Li's family, and thanks to the fans and media for their long-term attention to China's men's basketball team," the CBA wrote on social media.

Anderson also met with CBA president Yao Ming, according to the CBA.

Anderson currently plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and has also had spells with fellow NBA outfits the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies.

He averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 69 games for Minnesota this season.

