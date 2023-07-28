Chengdu Universiade women's basketball preliminary round: China vs. Portugal
Li Shuangfei (R) of China breaks through during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Liu Yutong (R) of China goes for a lay-up during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Li Shuangfei (R) of China goes for a lay-up during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Li Sunnan (2nd L), head coach of China, gives instructions to players during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Tang Ziting (L) of China passes the ball during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Liu Yutong (C) of China goes for a lay-up during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Liu Yutong (L) of China defends during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Spectators cheer after team China won the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Han Xu of China shoots during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Li Yifan (L) of China competes during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Li Yifan (R) of China defends during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Han Xu (1st L) of China shoots during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Kyle Anderson returns to roots in China after being naturalized
- China beats Portugal in women's basketball preliminary round
- Timberwolves forward Anderson gains Chinese citizenship
- Summer basketball training takes center court at Xiong'an New Area primary school
- Feature: Teamwork makes China champion after 12-year wait at Women's Basketball Asia Cup
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.