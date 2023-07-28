Chengdu Universiade women's basketball preliminary round: China vs. Portugal

Li Shuangfei (R) of China breaks through during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Liu Yutong (R) of China goes for a lay-up during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Shuangfei (R) of China goes for a lay-up during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Sunnan (2nd L), head coach of China, gives instructions to players during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Tang Ziting (L) of China passes the ball during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Liu Yutong (C) of China goes for a lay-up during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Liu Yutong (L) of China defends during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Spectators cheer after team China won the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Han Xu of China shoots during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yifan (L) of China competes during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Li Yifan (R) of China defends during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Han Xu (1st L) of China shoots during the women's basketball preliminary round group D match between China and Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

