Chengdu Universiade | China loses to Brazil in men's basketball preliminary round

Xinhua) 11:14, July 30, 2023

Wang Lanqin (R) of China shoots during the basketball men's preliminary round group A match between China and Brazil at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

CHENGDU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China lost to Brazil 89-79 in the men's basketball preliminary round Group A at the Chengdu Universiade here on Saturday.

Brazil launched a 5-0 run after the tip-off. After Yang Xihao made a two-handed dunk, China grappled with a brief slump until Gao Huohao delivered a jumper. Amid foul troubles, Zhang Ning from Peking University and Li Yiyang from Xiamen University, combined for five points, enabling China to reduce the deficit to three in the first quarter.

After Brazil began the second quarter with a 3-pointer and a dunk, China had a strong comeback through Li and Zou Yang's coast-to-coast layups, followed by Wang Lanqin's two 3-pointers. When Gao made a layup amid paint chaos, Brazil called its timeout. Yet, China still reversed the game to lead 43-40 at halftime.

Zhang Ning initiated the second half with a 3-pointer, but China's lead was swiftly overturned by Brazil's 10-0 run. The intense third quarter concluded with Brazil ahead 62-59.

In the final moments, the Chinese team rallied, narrowing the gap to four points. But, as the clock ran down, Brazil emerged victorious.

Chen led China with 19 points, Zou Yang added 13. Caio De Souza Pacheco delivered a game-high 24 points for Brazil.

China is set to face off against Lithuania on Sunday.

