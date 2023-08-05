Trentino Cup basketball match: China vs. Cape Verde

Xinhua) 10:12, August 05, 2023

Fang Shuo (C) of China competes during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Fang Shuo (1st R) and Hu Jinqiu (2nd R) of China compete during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Zhou Qi (front) of China goes up for a lay-up during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

He Xining (R) of China competes during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Hu Mingxuan (L) of China competes during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Zhao Rui (C) of China competes during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Wang Zhelin (R) of China goes up for a lay-up during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Zhou Qi (R) of China competes during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Fang Shuo (L) of China competes during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Fang Shuo (L) of China shoots during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Zhang Zhenlin (L) of China competes during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Wang Zhelin (top) of China slams dunk during the Trentino Cup basketball match between China and Cape Verde, in Trento, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

