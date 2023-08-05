Beijing's Daxing airport launches new direct route to Jeddah

Xinhua) 14:09, August 05, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Daxing International Airport announced the opening of a new air route between the Chinese capital Beijing and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The flights of Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) are operated by Boeing 787-9 aircraft every Monday and Friday, according to the Daxing airport's summer and autumn flight schedule.

Saudia will also open a route between Beijing Daxing International Airport and the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, on August 6, the airport said.

As Beijing's newest airport, the Beijing Daxing International Airport became operational on Sept. 25, 2019. It has launched more than 30 international and regional routes, operated by over 20 domestic and foreign airlines.

