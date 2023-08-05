Home>>
Putin signs law to raise military draft age
(Xinhua) 10:37, August 05, 2023
MOSCOW, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Friday to raise the maximum military draft age from 27 to 30.
The relevant document has been published on Russia's official legal information portal.
With the new amendments, all men aged 18-30 will be subject to compulsory military service starting from Jan. 1, 2024.
The Russian leader signed another law Friday to ban conscripts from leaving Russia as soon as they receive their draft notice from the enlistment office.
