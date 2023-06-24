Languages

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Putin orders neutralization of Wagner rebellion organizers

(Xinhua) 15:44, June 24, 2023

MOSCOW, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Armed Forces have received the necessary order to neutralize those who organized the armed rebellion of the Wagner private military group, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Saturday. 

