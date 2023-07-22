Europe's support for Ukraine serves U.S. interests, weakens itself: Putin
MOSCOW, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Europeans are seeing that providing ceaseless support to Ukraine does not serve their own interests, but only benefits the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"We are seeing that public opinion in Europe is changing. Both Europeans and ... European elites see that the so-called support for Ukraine is serving foreign, rather than European interests, the interests of the global hegemon, which is benefiting from the weakening of Europe," Putin said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian security council, cited by the Kremlin.
Putin noted that Europeans are seeing that their endless support for Ukraine is in fact a "waste of money and effort," and only benefits the United States that wishes to prolong the Ukraine crisis.
It is questionable whether Washington's policies in Ukraine actually serve the fundamental interests of the American people, Putin added.
