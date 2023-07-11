Putin meets with Wagner commanders on June 29: Kremlin

Xinhua) 09:53, July 11, 2023

MOSCOW, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the representatives and commanders of the Wagner military group on June 29, RIA Novosti reported Monday, citing Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

A total of 35 Wagner members were invited to the meeting, including the group's head Yevgeny Prigozhin, according to Peskov.

During the meeting that lasted for three hours, the president assessed the work of the Wagner group in the course of the special military operation, and "gave an assessment of the events that happened on June 24," Peskov said.

The Russian leader also outlined further employment options for the military group's commanders.

He noted that the Wagner group expressed its strong support for the Russian leader. The group's members also said they were ready to continue "fighting for their motherland."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)