Lukashenko confirms Prigozhin currently in Belarus: state media
(Xinhua) 09:26, June 28, 2023
MINSK, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed on Tuesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner military group, is currently in Belarus, state news agency Belta reported.
Lukashenko said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is able to provide necessary security guarantees, said the report.
As promised, Lukashenko will allow Wagner members to stay in Belarus for some time, the Belarusian president said, adding that he agreed with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin who earlier said he "wouldn't mind having such a unit in the army," and asked him to discuss the matter with Wagner representatives, Belta reported.
